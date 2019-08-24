Luke Shaw Hobbles Off With Hamstring Injury in First Half of Man Utd's Clash With Crystal Palace

By 90Min
August 24, 2019

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was forced off during his side's Premier League match with Crystal Palace on Saturday after appearing to damage his right hamstring.

The Red Devils had gone a goal down minutes prior, with the defender still attempting to shake off the injury before realising his efforts were in vein. A surge down the left flank triggered the issue as Shaw pulled up, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eventually having to replace the 24-year-old with Ashley Young.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It is a cruel blow for the England international, who has been sidelined for large periods of his United career due to several fitness problems.

He fractured his leg in September 2015 in a Champions League encounter with PSV Eindhoven, an injury which saw Shaw out of action for 10 months.

Damage to his foot - sustained during a game against Swansea City in 2017 - led to over 100 days away from the pitch, Shaw missing a total of 14 fixtures in that time.

The hamstring issue picked up on Saturday is the 11th injury of the defender's career, though he has nonetheless racked up over a century of appearances in the Premier League, plus eight for England.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Shaw broke into the Southampton first-team in 2012/13 and was an instant success at St Mary's, playing in one more campaign for the south coast club before switching to United for £30m.

Last term was his best in terms of fitness as the Saints academy product featured in 40 matches in all competitions, a career best.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message