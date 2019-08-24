Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Eagles Snatch Win From Lacklustre United

Crystal Palace deservedly snatched their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon, beating Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United dominated the opening 30 minutes, spending long spells in their opposition's final third. However they were unable to capitalise on their early dominance, with Daniel James coming close and Marcus Rashford skying an excellent free kick opportunity over the bar.

Having not laid a finger on United, Crystal Palace took the lead against the run of play with their first shot. Vicente Guaita's goal kick was knocked on by Jeffrey Schlupp, the ball falling for Jordan Ayew, who kept his cool to slot past David de Gea and put the Eagles in front out of nothing.

United were awarded a spot kick – and a chance to put the drama of Monday night behind them – in the second half when Luka Milivojevic clipped Scott McTominay. Marcus Rashford reassumed responsibility, but his effort smacked the post as the Red Devils missed their second penalty of the week.



With United on the verge of defeat, they finally pulled themselves back into the game and levelled it up in the 89th minute; James curling a fine shot into the top corner from around the edge of the box.

However Palace came back to snatch a late, late win, Patrick van Aanholt scoring a 93rd minute winner. The Dutchman made a lung busting run down the wing, and fired his shot through De Gea at the near post to secure a famous, well-earned victory for the Eagles – their first ever over United in the Premier League.



MANCHESTER UNITED

Key Talking Point



Manchester United looked set to take the lead right from the first whistle, flooding forward and dominating possession. Their presence in the final third came to no avail, as while they couldn't break down a resolute defence there was also no cutting edge or quality in their finishing.

Out of nothing, they went behind through a lack of concentration and poor defending. For the rest of the game the Red Devils continued the same way they had begun, as they remained mediocre going forward and awful in taking their chances and threatening the visitors.

United were very poor and didn't deserve to come away with the win, in what was quite frankly a shocking performance at Old Trafford. Saturday's match showed that there's still a lot of work to be done by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (5); Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (5), Maguire (6), Shaw (N/A); McTominay (6), Pogba (5); Lingard (5), James (7*), Rashford (5); Martial (5).





Substitutes: Young (5), Greenwood (6), Mata (N/A).

STAR MAN - In an all-round mediocre United performance, Daniel James stood out in an excellent display. He worked hard all game and had their best chances of the game, scoring a deserved goal right at the death

CRYSTAL PALACE

Key Talking Point

Crystal Palace were yet to score this season coming into the match, and that didn't look to be changing in a mediocre opening half hour. However the Eagles kept the hosts out well and then went up the other end to score, taking the lead with their first chance of the game.

The Eagles did find themselves lucky not to give away more than one penalty, and were incredibly grateful to see Rashford miss his chance from the spot. They kept their composure and determination after James' equaliser, as they went to secure a well-earned victory.

Palace were the better side on Saturday, showing more quality, more desire and more passion on the pitch. It is a huge victory for them and a well-deserved one too, as Roy Hodgson's side got their season well underway.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Guaita (6); Ward (6), Kelly (6), Cahill (6),Van Aanholt (7); Milivojevic (6), Kouyate (7), McArthur (6); Schlupp (6), Ayew (7), Zaha (7*).

Substitutes: Benteke (6), Townsend (N/A), McCarthy (N/A).



STAR MAN - Wilfried Zaha was excellent on the wing, causing a lot of problems for the hosts and running their defence ragged. He created chance after chance and was pivotal for the Eagles, as he produced an excellent display.

Looking Ahead



Both sides are in action next Saturday, before they go into the first international break. United first travel to the south coast to face Southampton, before they welcome Leicester to Old Trafford on 14 September.

Crystal Palace are back in south London next weekend, when they host newly promoted Aston Villa. The Eagles then face a London derby two weeks later, crossing the river to meet Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 14 September.

