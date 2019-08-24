Real Madrid have already started to plan their unveiling of Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar, while Barcelona are growing 'confident' that they will be able to re-sign the Brazil international ahead of their La Liga rivals.

Neymar's transfer saga has lasted for the entirety of the summer transfer window and it doesn't look like it's going to let up any time soon either, with the latest batch of stories coming out of Spain failing to shed any real light on the 27-year-old's future beyond 2nd September.

Starting with developments for Barcelona, it's Madrid-based Marca (via SportsMole) who report that players at Camp Nou are putting pressure on club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to increase his offer to re-sign Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international's camp have told players at Barcelona that the club's highest offer to date stands at just €140m, significantly less than Paris Saint-Germain's asking price.

Sport (via football.london), however, claim that Barça are still 'confident' that they will be able to complete a deal before the European transfer window closes on 2nd September.

The same outlet has also provided an update for Real Madrid's pursuit of Neymar.

In an unintentional yet unquestionably comedic way, Sport also claims that Los Blancos are currently planning to unveil Neymar at the Santiago Bernabéu next week, even though they've reported about Barcelona's apparent confidence too.

They added that Real Madrid's recruitment guru for South America, Juni Calafat, was in the French capital on Friday to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the deal.

It's widely understood that Real Madrid are in the best position to offer a player(s) plus cash deal for Neymar this summer, something which would also suit the decision-makers at the Parc des Princes.

James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas have all been mentioned as possible makeweights, while 90min understands that Karim Benzema has also been discussed by Real Madrid this summer.

But it's now claimed that the latest name on the list is that of Luka Jović, who only joined the club from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £54m deal earlier in the window.

The Express quotes Spanish football expert Guillem Balague saying that Real Madrid's next offer could include any combination of Jović, Navas and Rodriguez.

L'Equipe, meanwhile, reports PSG and the Brazilian have put aside their differences.

There's still very little concrete evidence to suggest where Neymar will end up next month, and the only thing that these constant 'updates' from the Spanish media are creating is significantly more confusion surround the entire deal.