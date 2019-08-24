Norwich Top Goal Charts in Top Four Divisions of English Football Following Chelsea Loss

If Frank Lampard thought at any stage that he was going to get an easy first three points as Chelsea manager against Norwich on Saturday, he got a rather unpleasant surprise.

The Blues were forced to dig deep and fight for every inch during a narrow and very tense 3-2 win over Daniel Farke's free-flowing City side.

156 - There were just 156 seconds between Tammy Abraham giving Chelsea the lead and Todd Cantwell equalising for Norwich, with these shots being the first two attempts of the match. Breathless. #NORCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

The hosts gave as good as they got and twice drew level via Todd Cantwell and man of the hour Teemu Pukki. They ultimately fell short though, thanks to a Tammy Abraham brace and another well taken goal by Mason Mount.





It was a spirited performance that reinforced their reputation as an entertaining football side. In fact, the five goals scored in this frenetic match mean that since the start of last season no other side in the top four tiers of English football have seen more goals on matchday than Daniel Farke's Norwich.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

They have been been involved in a staggering 164 goals in their league matches since the beginning of 2018/19. With 99 goals for and 65 against, excluding play off fixtures, no other side has been involved in more.

Whatever happens for the remainder of the season, they should remain one of the more fun sides to watch.





Despite spending next to nothing on their squad, Norwich look more than comfortable of holding their own in the Premier League. There may be some concerns about a rather porous defensive unit, but in their victory over Newcastle sandwiched between defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea, Daniel Farke should be pleased with what he has been able to get out of his players so far.