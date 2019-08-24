Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Backs Paul Pogba to Have Support of Old Trafford as Fan Group Plans Action

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has insisted that midfielder Paul Pogba will be showered with support at Old Trafford when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday, following on from the unwarranted backlash of his missed penalty last week.

The Frenchman missed what could have been a match-winning spot-kick for United in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but a knee-jerk response from fans and pundits saw Pogba once again caught in the crosshairs, even falling victim to vile racist abuse.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The 26-year-old will be thrown back into the deep end as Manchester United look to get back to winning ways, and Solskjaer insisted that he believes the club's match-going fans will have nothing but support for the World Cup-winning midfielder.

"We can all see [Pogba] was disappointed when he missed a penalty," Solskjaer said, quoted by the club's official website.

"He doesn't deserve this. He is, as I've said so many times, and he's said it himself, when you sign for Man Utd, you become a Manc and, once a Manc, is always a Manc, and he gives his absolute everything for the club every week.

"He expects a lot from himself as well, so it doesn't frustrate me. We expect a lot from him, but we know we can't get Roy Keane, [Juan Sebastian] Veron, [Paul] Scholes, [Ryan] Giggs, [Eric] Cantona in one player. It's hard, but he's a top, top player.

"I know people expect him to do absolutely everything on a football pitch, but he's got so many qualities that we're seeing different qualities from Paul this year, compared to last season, and he's a leader in the group. So, I expect the fans to be behind him, yes."

Solskjaer's hopes that the fans will get behind Pogba this weekend look certain to come true, as fan group Red Army - who have worked closely with the club to help improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford - have urged supporters to make their voices heard when Palace visit on Saturday.