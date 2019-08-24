Roy Hodgson Reveals What He Told Aaron Wan-Bissaka Before Man Utd Move

Roy Hodgson has revealed that he had no worries about Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move to Manchester United, and insisted that it was unrealistic to expect the right-back to stay after interest from such a club.

The former Eagles man faces his former side today for the first time since sealing a £50m move to United.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

However, the Palace manager has spoken out about what he told the the young defender before his move to Manchester, insisting he has no qualms about the move.

Football.london quote Hodgson as saying: "We just wished him well. I had no fears about that, and I had no fears about the club he was going to.

"I know Michael Carrick well from the England days and I know a lot about Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] from meeting him, I know other people at the club, with Sir Alex [Ferguson] still there as an important figure.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"I had every reason to believe you are going to a good club here, and that this club would help you. All you have got to do is just keep doing what you have done for us, keep working hard, remain professional, modest and humble with your feet on the ground, accepting there is always more to learn, and then your talent will see you through."

Despite this, Hodgson suggested that he would have loved to see Wan-Bissaka remain at Selhurst Park for another couple of years, and admitted to hopes that the defender will receive a good reception from the Palace fans in the future.

"The true bona fide Palace fan who is a reasonable man who likes his club and doesn’t try to be hurtful, I am certain they will treat him well and with respect, and if he does well, I am sure they will applaud him.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"When he comes back to Selhurst Park, we will have to wait and see, but my hopes would be that he would get an honest and good reception."

Palace take on Manchester United this weekend, with the Eagles looking to produce a seismic upset to secure their first win of the season