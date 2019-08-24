Steve Bruce Hits Back at Critics After Slow Start and Fan Unrest Threatens to Derail Season

Steve Bruce has come out fighting with a staunch defence of his job as manager of Newcastle, with his side coming off back to back losses and major unrest among Magpies fans.

Following the departure of fan favourite manager Rafael Benitez and early season losses against Arsenal and newly promoted Norwich City, supporters have been quick to voice their anger and concerns about the forthcoming season.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Bruce had admitted that recent performances haven't been good enough, but admitted the level of unrest from Newcastle fans have shocked him and put him on the back foot.

Quoted by FourFourTwo he said: "I love the fight of it. When it gets unfair, that’s where I get disappointed. I could have given it a load of bulls**t last Saturday, all the flannel. I say it the way it is, because I was totally disappointed with the performance.





“I’ll never give up the fight for it, that’s in me. No-one else in the country would be under the spotlight that I feel as if I’m under at the minute.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“It is what it is, I knew it, I have to accept it. I could have said no. I’m prepared to roll up my sleeves and I hope the team respond the right way. I’m sure they will do.

“I’ve been in the game a long time and have been beaten badly lots. I hope my record stands up. With teams I’ve managed in the Premier League, smaller clubs than this, I’ve always managed to do okay. I hope I can do the same here.”

Former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra came out with comments last week claiming that the players don't know their roles in the team, but Bruce has rubbished these claims.

“Who is he? Absolute lies, and we all know why he’s on the radio. Newcastle legend who played 20 times for the club...Jesus. If it’s Alan Shearer, bring it on.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bruce's final statement was emphatic, showcasing his mentality and the fact that he is well and truly up for the fight.

“Am I regretting this job? Absolutely no chance."

Newcastle will be hoping to get their first points on the board this Sunday. However, they face the stiff task of taking points off an unbeaten Spurs side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.