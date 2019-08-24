Twitter Reacts as Dazzling Liverpool Defeat Vulnerable Arsenal in Excellent Performance

By 90Min
August 24, 2019

Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Premier League at Anfield, as they beat Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The opening half hour was end-to-end football, as both sides threatened to take the lead. Nicolas Pepe was leading the way for Arsenal, with some excellent dribbling and a few decent chances as he made his first start for the Gunners.

Liverpool struck first five minutes before half-time, thanks to a towering header from Joel Matip. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped it in to the box, and the Cameroonian jumped highest to thump it home and put the Reds in front going into the break.

As the second half began, Arsenal looked like they could get themselves back into the game. That was until just three minutes after the restart, when they conceded a penalty. David Luiz pulled Mohamed Salah's shirt when he was through on goal, and the Reds got a chance to double their lead.

Salah stepped up to take the penalty he won and produced the perfect spot kick, sending Bernd Leno the wrong way and firing it into the top corner. It gave the hosts a comfortable 2-0 lead with over half an hour to play as Arsenal were punished for their poor defending.

Not long after, Liverpool made it three thanks to Salah once again. While his first goal was a picture perfect penalty, his second was a dazzling piece of skill as he burst forward into the box and slotted home to make it three and punish a sleeping Arsenal side.

Arsenal deservedly pulled one back in the 85th minute, as substitute Lucas Torreira fired his shot low into the bottom corner. However, it was too little too late for the Gunners, as Liverpool saw out a convincing victory at Anfield.

Liverpool are back in action next Saturday, travelling to Turf Moor to face Burnley. Arsenal face a mouth-watering tie next, with the north London derby as Tottenham visit the Emirates on 1 September.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message