Bobby Duncan Subject of Fiorentina Bid as Liverpool Consider Sale

Fiorentina have made a bid for Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan, who is the cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

The 18-year-old was included in the club's tour of the United States this summer and scored in their pre-season win over Tranmere Rovers, but is unlikely to be handed any senior opportunities this campaign.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Now, the striker, who joined from Premier League rivals Manchester City last summer, is being targeted by Serie A outfit Fiorentina, who Sky Sports say have made a loan offer with an option to buy.

The youngster heightened the rumours by removing all links to Liverpool from his social media pages - signalling an intention to sever ties with the club - with the Reds now left to ponder a sale.

Fiorentina's offer comes after Danish side FC Nordsjaelland made a season-long loan bid to prize the academy youngster away from Anfield, but that proposal was turned down by the Reds.

Duncan is viewed as one of the brightest talents at the Liverpool academy, netting 25 goals for the Under-18 development squad last season. However, it appears his days in Merseyside are numbered as the Daily Mail report the player is keen to jump sticks in favour of first-team opportunities.

Speaking back in June, Jurgen Klopp lavished Duncan and Under-18 captain Paul Glatzel with praise, insisting they were the 'future' of the club.

These boys are our future if they want to be our future but this pre-season is, for them, exciting of course," the German said. "When you are already in the club then the door is always open for you to the first team: the thing is you have to go through by yourself."