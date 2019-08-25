David Luiz Sheds Light on Mohamed Salah Conversation & Discusses Penalty Incident in Arsenal Defeat

David Luiz has revealed that he spoke with Mohamed Salah after the defender fouled the Liverpool forward to hand the home side a penalty in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

With Jurgen Klopp's side leading 1-0 at the time, the Brazilian pulled the Egyptian's shirt in the box to allow Salah the chance to hand the Reds a two-goal lead in the late kick-off, an opportunity he duly accepted.

Salah didn't go to ground when the initial shirt pulling took place, seemingly unaware of the incident, yet referee Anthony Taylor made no mistake in pointing to the spot to punish the 32-year-old's moment of madness.

Speaking on the official Arsenal website after the game, Luiz insisted that while he did tug on Salah's shirt, the fact he didn't do so with force should have let him off the hook, although he understood why the referee awarded it.

[...] If I pull your shirt like that and if you put your hand like that, it's different, the power is different," he said.

"That's what I said. In VAR it is difficult for them, they cannot see the power, so if I pull like this [gives demonstration] it's more power than just like this. So it depends on the interpretation, like I said. But if you see the shirt going like that it's also difficult for the referee to say it is not a penalty.

"That's why I don't judge him and complain against him. I'm just saying my view. The reflex is in one second you turn, you do and you take out. But it's like that, football is like that. We have to look forward."

Following on from his qualms with the decision, the Gunners defender revealed he spoke to Salah to explain his views on the matter, with the Egyptian explaining he was unbeknownst to Luiz's action.

"I spoke with Mo, he's my friend and he said he didn't feel that. But that's football. Football is like that."