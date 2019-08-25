Jordan Henderson Admits to Costing Liverpool Clean Sheet in Arsenal Win

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has taken the blame for his side not keeping a deserved clean sheet against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Reds looked all but certain to claim a 3-0 win at Anfield but Arsenal substitute Lucas Torreira scored a late consolation goal with Henderson the culprit as he failed to apply enough pressure on the Uruguayan as he rifled the ball into the net.

A number of his teammates were extremely disappointed and threw their arms up in frustration after Arsenal's consolation goal, including Fabinho and Andy Robertson, and the English midfielder has conceded it was 'sloppy' on his part.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Henderson told Liverpool's website: “It was sloppy from me, I should just clear the ball. I tried to get my toe on it. He didn’t know I was coming so I probably had a bit more time than I thought."

Despite a mistake in the first half that could have led to an Arsenal goal had Pepe slid the ball past Adrian, it was a strong performance from the captain.

This was the 100th time that Henderson has captained the Reds in the Premier League and he will be happy that the landmark was capped off with a win.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be hoping that their strong start can aid them in finally winning the club's first-ever Premier League title as rivals Manchester City have already dropped points.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Henderson will be hoping that he can help lead the reigning European champions past Burnley and keep their 100% win record in their next game.