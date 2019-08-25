Man Utd Eyeing £80m James Maddison Deal After Superb Start to the Season With Leicester

Manchester United are considering launching another bid for a Leicester City star, with James Maddison the latest player to be linked with the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for some of England's brightest young talents, and spent the majority of the summer pursuing a move for Maddison's former teammate Harry Maguire, who eventually sealed an £80m switch to Old Trafford.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Now, according to The Mirror, Maddison is the next player in their sights, but United know that Leicester will likely demand another £80m if they are to part ways with one of their most important players.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stunning debut season with the Foxes last year and, after continuing that form into the current campaign, is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's senior England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

United are expected to make an initial offer in January, but Leicester will likely refuse their advances until at least the end of the season, as they look to push on and secure qualification for European football.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Understandably, Leicester are in no rush to offload Maddison, but they fear that United's interest could unsettle the midfielder and make it incredibly difficult to keep him at King Power Stadium.

Since joining from Norwich City in a £20m deal back in 2018, Maddison has made 41 appearances for the Foxes, racking up seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League. He helped Leicester fight for Europa League qualification last season, and is expected to do something similar this time around.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to see the midfielder continue his impressive form, insisting that the 'outstanding' Maddison fully deserves a call-up to the England squad in the near future.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"This kid has to play for England now. He's ready. We don't have many other players like him. I've been so impressed, he's got such a brilliant football brain. Technically he's at a very high level," Rodgers stated.