Reigning champions Manchester City failed to win a Premier League match for the first time since January in its last contest against Tottenham Hotspur. They'll look to rebound and get back to their winning ways with a road trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Despite finally dropping points in the league, something that appeared would never happen again, City dominated Spurs a week ago and would've beaten a very good side if not for a VAR decision against them. Liverpool has gained an early advantage in the presumed two-horse title race, but Pep Guardiola's side is still playing some of the best soccer we've ever seen. Kevin De Bruyne's return to fitness has been a huge boost for the team. The world-class Belgian is back to his best and when he's at that level, he's among the top performers in the league. It's hard to be too concerned about the early points dropped just because City is so dominant against any team they play.

Bournemouth got off to a fine start to the season as well, sitting on the same amount of points as the champs through two matches. After a disappointing home draw against newly-promoted Sheffield United, the Cherries went away to Aston Villa and picked up all three points with a 2–1 win. Manager Eddie Howe and the club were quite busy in the summer transfer market, bringing in three signings over $15 million. So far the revamped squad look a safe bet to challenge for mid-table. Perhaps a shock result against powerhouse City could spur them on to an even bigger and better finish when all is said and done.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

