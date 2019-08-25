Nacho Monreal Set to Leave Arsenal & Sign 2-Year Deal With Real Sociedad

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal is closing in on a move away from the club, with Real Sociedad expected to confirm the signing of the Spaniard in the near future.

Monreal has entered the final year of his contract and, with new signing Kieran Tierney set to become Arsenal's first-choice option upon his return from injury, doubts have emerged over Monreal's future at the Emirates Stadium.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Talks between Arsenal and Real Sociedad have progressed recently, and Marca state that the La Liga side are close to confirming the signing of Monreal on a two-year deal, with the option for a third season.

La Real have been desperately looking to add some more experience in defence, and manager Imanol Alguacil is believed to have quickly decided that Monreal was his preferred target.





There is no mention of the transfer fee involved, but it is not expected to be much, given the 33-year-old's age and contract situation.

In the absence of both Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, Monreal has started all three of Arsenal's Premier League games this season, but he is expected to plummet down the pecking order when the two left-backs return.

As a result, first-team football may be hard to come by with the Gunners, whereas Real Sociedad are ready to make Monreal their first-choice defender.

The La Liga side are prepared to promote Monreal ahead of 22-year-old Aihen Munoz, whilst Kevin Rodrigues could also be loaned out to create space for the experienced Spaniard.

Should Monreal leave Arsenal this summer, it would bring an end to his six-year association with the Gunners. During that time, he has made 251 appearances in all competitions, even managing to rack up ten goals and 20 assists for good measure.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He was a core part of the later years of Arsene Wenger's reign, but now appears set to move on after losing his place under Unai Emery.