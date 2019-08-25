Paulo Dybala's Agent Reveals Why Man Utd Move Failed to Materialise

Paulo Dybala's agent has laid waste to the suggestion that the forward's wage demands tanked a proposed summer move to Manchester United, claiming instead that 'issues' between the two clubs are what prevented the move coming to fruition.

United were keen to draft in Dybala when Romelu Lukaku's departure became a realistic prospect towards the latter end of the window, with Juventus believed to have started negotiations over a swap deal that would have seen the Belgian head to Turin.

While the general belief was that United would have got the better end of that deal had it gone through, the move collapsed, with Lukaku instead signing for Inter on deadline day, and the Old Trafford side failing to recruit anyone in his place.

Reports were then quick to pin the blame of the collapse on Dybala's excessive wage demands and apparent reluctance to sign for the Premier League side. His representative Jorge Antun, however, has offered a peak behind the curtain, saying via Tuttosport that it was negotiations between the two clubs that stopped the deal from progressing - not Dybala himself.





"I did speak to the British, but the stories about the commission were not true," he said. "There were simply issues between the two clubs."

Though Dybala's move to the Premier League is now an impossibility due to the closure of the English transfer window, his future remains uncertain - even more so after he was an unused sub in the Old Lady's season opener against Parma, which they won 1-0.

If he is to leave, PSG look like his most likely destination, with the French champions even believed to be working on securing his image rights ahead of finalising a move.





Antun, however, moved to pour cold water on that one, as he said: "There are no imminent trips to Paris planned."