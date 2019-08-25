PSG 'Already Working' on Paulo Dybala Image Rights Ahead of Proposed Move From Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is continuing, with the Ligue 1 giants reportedly working on his image rights.

It was issues surrounding the Argentine's third-party owned image rights that eventually ended Tottenham's hopes of bringing him to north London, while Manchester United struggled with similar issues in their proposed swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Some ten years ago, Dybala sold the rights to his image to a Maltese company when he was a teenager, with that deal now hindering negotiations that would see him depart Serie A.

Calcio Mercato claim PSG sporting director Leonardo has sought to solve the issue by contacting the player's former agent to know more about the situation. The Italian outlet go on to report that PSG plan to acquire Dybala's sports rights and subsequently hand over his image rights to his family.

Image rights aside, there is still the matter of convincing Juventus to sell the 25-year-old on a permanent basis. It's added that while the Parisians are aware it could be difficult, all facets of the transfer are being worked on.

Dybala has emerged as PSG's number one target this window, as La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to push on with their attempts to bring Neymar back to Spain. In the eventuality of the Brazilian leaving, the French champions have their eyes firmly set on the Argentine to fill that attacking void.

It's also been claimed, though, that PSG are willing to pay Crystal Palace up to £100m for Wilfried Zaha - and it's unlikely that the Ligue 1 champions will sanction both deals, despite their enormous bank balance.