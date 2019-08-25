Rangers: Twitter Reacts to 'Drab' Performance as Lacklustre Gers Limp Past St Mirren

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Rangers laboured to a 1-0 victory away to St. Mirren on Sunday, earning the points thanks to a stunning Borna Barisic goal. 

Nevertheless, it was a difficult watch for the fans of Steven Gerrard's side. They looked short of match-fitness and made numerous errors, though the win could well have been more straightforward after countless chances went begging.

The frustration set in barely two minutes into the contest, with Jermaine Defoe's poor attempt at a finish sending the ball behind for a goal-kick after the striker had been slipped through one-on-one.

The blame was laid at Defoe's feet for that miss, though he cannot be faulted for failing to take advantage of deliveries from out wide. Gers' crosses were far too high and the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is far too, well, small.

It's not just his lack of height that made Defoe ill-suited to this game, however. He's simply not aggressive enough to cope with St. Mirren's approach to defending, but half-man-half-red-card Alfredo Morelos certainly has the necessary vigour.

Aside from an early miss and the bullying of Defoe, there was very little to write home about in the first quarter of the game.

And then - despite barely stepping over the halfway line - the hosts hit the crossbar and had a shout for a penalty. In fact, they had a very good shout for a penalty...

Jonathan Obika's cross clattering the crossbar may well have been a highlight for St. Mirren supporters, but a low point will surely be the officials' decision not to give them a spot-kick.

The half petered out thereafter and big predictions were made about how the second 45 would go...

It didn't take too long for the first of those three Rangers goals - as foreseen by Yasin - to be scored as a sumptuous free-kick from Borna Barisic gave Steven Gerrard's men the lead.

Looks like one fan had spoken too soon...

To be fair to Curtis, the Croat had been a ghost for much of the encounter, but that whipped effort from the dead-ball was glorious.

Sweet relief! Rangers were on their way to the three points courtesy of a wonderful strike, but some supporters were struggling to believe it...

The Glaswegians should have had a two-goal cushion when Defoe went through on the 'keeper once more, yet the 36-year-old was unable to round off the move.

He was fortunate to get the opportunity, however, after appearing to tug the St Mirren defender when breaking beyond the backline. Still, some fans thought it ludicrous to suggest it was a foul...

Both sides went in search of a second score of the game as the finish-line came into sight, but their respective searches ended up fruitless. 

A win for Rangers and they were sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message