Steve Bruce Provides Update on Florian Lejeune Following Lengthy Injury Lay-Off

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune is back in light training following a knee injury he suffered in the Magpies' defeat to Crystal Palace back in April. 

The Frenchman suffered two long-term injuries last season, making just 12 Premier League appearances in total. Lejeune missed the first half of 2018/19 due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but returned to the side in January and was ever-present for the Magpies until the Crystal Palace game.   

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle, his manager Steve Bruce stated "Well, Florian was out on the pitch on Tuesday/Wednesday, which I was amazed at.

"I think he's had three-and-a-half months. I think he got back playing four months last year, which is quite remarkable for a cruciate.

"Whether that had any effect on the other one, you'll have to ask the doctors.

"It's incredibly quick to come back on the pitch so he's done remarkably well. It's good to see him - he looks a very, very good player."


Lejeune, who was once on the books at Manchester City, joined Newcastle from La Liga side Eibar following the Magpies' return to the Premier League in 2017. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He has made 36 Premier League appearances in his injury-hit spell at St. James' Park, getting two assists in that time. 

Lejeune often plays the full 90 minutes when fit and his return from the cruciate ligament injury back in January led to an upturn in form for Newcastle, winning five out of the 12 games he played for them. in comparison, the Magpies had won just four games out of 21 before his return. 

News that he may soon return will surely be good news for Newcastle fans, whose team have lost both of their opening games under new boss Steve Bruce.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message