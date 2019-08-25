Steve Bruce Provides Update on Florian Lejeune Following Lengthy Injury Lay-Off

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune is back in light training following a knee injury he suffered in the Magpies' defeat to Crystal Palace back in April.

The Frenchman suffered two long-term injuries last season, making just 12 Premier League appearances in total. Lejeune missed the first half of 2018/19 due to a cruciate ligament rupture, but returned to the side in January and was ever-present for the Magpies until the Crystal Palace game.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to the Chronicle, his manager Steve Bruce stated "Well, Florian was out on the pitch on Tuesday/Wednesday, which I was amazed at.

"I think he's had three-and-a-half months. I think he got back playing four months last year, which is quite remarkable for a cruciate.

"Whether that had any effect on the other one, you'll have to ask the doctors.

"It's incredibly quick to come back on the pitch so he's done remarkably well. It's good to see him - he looks a very, very good player."





Lejeune, who was once on the books at Manchester City, joined Newcastle from La Liga side Eibar following the Magpies' return to the Premier League in 2017.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He has made 36 Premier League appearances in his injury-hit spell at St. James' Park, getting two assists in that time.

Lejeune often plays the full 90 minutes when fit and his return from the cruciate ligament injury back in January led to an upturn in form for Newcastle, winning five out of the 12 games he played for them. in comparison, the Magpies had won just four games out of 21 before his return.

News that he may soon return will surely be good news for Newcastle fans, whose team have lost both of their opening games under new boss Steve Bruce.