Tottenham 'Confident' Toby Alderweireld Will Sign Contract Extension After Positive Talks

Tottenham are growing increasingly confident that Toby Alderweireld will sign a contract extension with the club, putting to bed months of uncertainty over the defender's future.

The Belgian's current deal is set to expire next summer, with a number of clubs having been credited with an interest in securing the defender on a cut-price deal due to the length remaining on his deal.

It appears now though that Spurs can lay their fears to rest, with The Sun stating the club and player are moving closer than ever to agreeing fresh terms that would see the 30-year-old stay beyond his fifth season in north London.

The centre half, signed from Atletico Madrid for £11.5m in 2015, was free to leave for a bargain £25m in the summer window due to a clause in his deal, however, as interested duo Manchester City and Manchester United sought other targets, he remained with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

United instead went down the English route, securing Harry Maguire, while City opted not to bring a central defender in during the window.

When fit, Alderweireld is a regular starter for the Premier League side and Pochettino intends to keep the Belgian for the long-term, often lining up alongside international teammate Jan Vertonghen.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The latter is also out of contract next summer, but at present there is no update on whether the 32-year-old is closer to agreeing a new deal to stay in the capital.

Alderweireld has started both of Tottenham's league matches this season, as Pochettino's men beat newly-promoted Aston Villa on the opening day before securing a credible 2-2 draw away at champions Manchester City.