6 Players Who Deserve a Call Up to the England Squad

We're only three games into the 2019/20 domestic campaign, but we've already seen some impressive displays from youthful English players in the Premier League.

If they keep up the form they've shown so far this season, they'll surely earn a call-up to the England national team sometime soon. Their first opportunity is approaching fast, as Gareth Southgate will soon be naming a squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.

Here is a list of the six English players who have impressed the most so far this season.

Dwight McNeil

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 19-year-old winger showed bags of potential when he broke into the Burnley side last season, scoring three goals and making five assists in his 21 appearances for the Clarets.





McNeil has continued his impressive form into the current season, with Sean Dyche opting to start him in each of Burnley's three games. He has repaid that faith with some good displays, assisting Ashley Barnes' goal in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers





With these kind of performances, McNeil will surely be on the mind of Gareth Southgate when he picks his England squad.

Jack Grealish

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Jack Grealish was instrumental in Aston Villa's successful Championship campaign last season, captaining his side to a spectacular return to the Premier League.

Grealish has played every single minute of Aston Villa's Premier League campaign so far and bagged himself an assist in their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Despite Villa's slow start to their first season back in the Premier League, Grealish has performed well and deserves a chance to show his quality in the national team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It's kind of unbelievable to think Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn't earned a single England cap until you realise the Three Lions' right-back options currently consist of Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 21-year-old completed a big-money transfer to Manchester United from Crystal Palace this summer and like Grealish, hasn't missed a single minute for his side.

Given his consistent performances for the Red Devils so far, Wan-Bissaka deserves a chance to prove to Southgate that he is a better option than Walker and Alexander-Arnold.

James Maddison

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

James Maddison earned a call-up to the England squad back in October 2018 for their Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, but failed to make an appearance and has yet to earn another call-up.

If we're going on what we've seen so far this season, Maddison has actually built on his impressive form from last term, getting two assists in just three appearances for the Foxes.

Considering his recent displays, it would be a shock if Southgate doesn't opt to give Maddison his first cap when the Three Lions play next month.

Ashley Barnes

Stu Forster/GettyImages

One of those players who could probably only thrive in a side managed by Sean Dyche, Ashley Barnes has been in superb form for Burnley so far this season, scoring four goals in just three games.

Somewhat surprisingly, Barnes actually made an appearance for the Austrian U20 side back in 2008 and attempted to apply for Austrian citizenship earlier this year so he could be eligible for a call-up to the senior side.

That application was rejected, however, meaning Barnes would be able to get a call-up to the England national team should Gareth Southgate choose to pick him. Given his spectacular form, he would be deserving of that chance.

Mason Mount

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

As a consequence of Chelsea's transfer ban, Mason Mount was thrust into the Chelsea's first-team after successful loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County.

His manager at Derby, Frank Lampard, opted to give Mount a chance at Chelsea once he took over at Stamford Bridge, with spectacular results. The 20-year-old has played every minute under Lampard, getting two goals in three appearances.

Mount, like Maddison, was called up to the England squad in October 2018 but failed to win a cap. It would be surprising if he doesn't earn one in the Three Lions' fixtures next month.