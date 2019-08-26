Chelsea Set to Offer Tammy Abraham New Contract Worth £100,000-a-Week

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Chelsea are preparing to offer a new long-term contract to young striker Tammy Abraham worth £100,000-a-week.

His current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in 2022, with the Blues thought to have been planning negotiations with the 21-year-old since his return from a successful loan spell at Aston Villa.

The forward scored 25 goals last term to help the Midlands outfit win promotion from the Championship before being fast-tracked into Frank Lampard's first-team squad this season.

Abraham hit a fine brace on the weekend as Chelsea won 3-2 away to Norwich City, their new head coach's first victory since taking over the reigns in west London.

According to the Telegraph, Lampard is eager to secure the future of the starlet, who could potentially see his £50,000 weekly wage doubled. Chelsea have agreed extensions for Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek over the summer, and both are expected to play significant roles for the team in 2019/20.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The latter is currently receiving treatment for a ruptured Achilles tendon, whilst his 20-year-old teammate has been a shining light in a testing start to the season for the Blues.

Mount and Abraham are the club's only goal scorers in the Premier League thus far this term, the pair combining to seal the win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Despite struggling against Liverpool and Manchester United in Chelsea's first two competitive fixtures of the year, the striker is already showing clear signs of improvement from his last top-flight campaign.

Abraham was loaned out to Swansea City in 2017/18, netting just five times in 31 appearances as the Welsh side were relegated.

      Modal message