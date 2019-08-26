Dani Ceballos Plays Down Comparison With Former Arsenal 'King' Despite Promising Start

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Dani Ceballos has admitted he is still a long way off reaching the levels of Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla, despite early performances leading to comparisons being drawn between the two Spaniards.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, impressed at the Emirates against Burnley and also fleetingly showed moments of brilliance against Liverpool at the weekend, leading to many Arsenal fans asking him to stay in north London beyond his season-long loan.

The 23-year-old responded on Twitter to a cartoon from Squawka Football depicting Ceballos and Cazorla together as the youngster wore a crown.


He said: "The king is still Santi Cazorla, I still have a lot to learn to become like him."


After just two matches for the Gunners, Ceballos is still a long way off the 180 appearances and two FA Cups achieved by the club legend. Yet, the Spaniard seems to have already ingratiated himself to the Arsenal faithful after his performances thus far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Whether a permanent deal for Ceballos is unknown. Ceballos has made it clear that he wants to forge himself a career at the Bernabeu, even though it looks like he isn't part of Zinedine Zidane's immediate plans.


However, if Arsenal achieve Champions League qualification this season, a long-term switch to the Premier League could become an option.


The Gunners suffered an early setback in their efforts to finish in the top four as they lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. 

