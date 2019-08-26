Daniel James Reflects on Crystal Palace Defeat as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Defends Winger Over Diving

Manchester United winger Daniel James has revealed his delight at scoring his second goal for the Red Devils but conceded that the occasion was marred by the disappointing 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

James scored a late goal against the Eagles which looked to have rescued a point for his side, only for an even later goal from Patrick van Aanholt to condemn United to their first defeat of the season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking to MUTV after the game, James insisted that United deserved more from the game, so they will work hard to redeem themselves when they face Southampton on Saturday.

He said: "We went on and got the equaliser and we were in control that whole second half. We should’ve come away with more. After we scored, there were three or four minutes to go, the crowd were behind us and we were in control to go and get another. Unfortunately, they’ve hit us on the break and scored.





“Obviously, I’m delighted to get the goal and that’s something I want to keep improving on and keep doing. But, at the end of the day, it’s a team game and we didn’t win the game today so obviously I’m disappointed.

“Dan! Come on, get back! We’ve got to concede another one!” pic.twitter.com/yPI3YbKQls — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 24, 2019

“We want to redeem ourselves. This game is something that we’ll look back on and look at what we could’ve done better. The Southampton game next week will be a completely different test and we’ve got to be ready for it.”

It was certainly a mixed afternoon for James. He netted his second goal for United, but was also shown his second yellow card for diving, having previously been booked for simulation in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Replays appeared to show there was some contact between James and Palace's James McArthur so, speaking after the game (via The Sun), manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to defend his winger.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I’m 100 per cent sure there was contact between Dan and their defender. Now he has two yellow cards, where there has been contact with him twice," Solskjaer insisted.





“I think he has been very unfairly treated, he’s been very unlucky. Both yellow cards should not have stood."

"He is not that type, he’s such an honest boy. He gets straight up and keeps running. Just look at the video. There is contact here and in the Wolves game. Sometimes you get kicked and with the pace he’s got, a touch or a nudge will be enough for him to fall.”