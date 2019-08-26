Tottenham Hotspur expect midfielder Dele Alli to be available for their Premier League encounter with Arsenal on Sunday.

A recurring hamstring problem plagued the 23-year-old during the 2018/19 campaign, with the issue resulting in him missing all of Spurs' fixtures in February. Though he returned to the side for the run-in, the injury flared up again during the club's pre-season preparations for the current season and it has prevented him from making an appearance so far this term.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he was concerned about Alli's hamstring, with the Argentine affording him more time to recover in the hopes of avoiding a relapse.

That decision appears to have paid off as the Telegraph report that the England international could feature as early as this weekend, when the Lillywhites take on north London rivals Arsenal.

Both Tottenham and the Gunners lost their undefeated status in game-week three, the latter going down 3-1 at Liverpool, whilst Pochettino's recruits endured a damaging 1-0 home loss to Newcastle United.

As a result, Spurs lay in seventh with four points, two behind Arsenal who are third.

Alli settled the tie when the sides last met, the playmaker adding the second in a 2-0 League Cup quarter final victory at the Emirates Stadium.

However, that was just one of seven goals he collected last season - a significant drop-off from his totals in previous years.

Alli scored on 36 occasions in the two preceding campaigns, whilst he was also named as PFA Young Player of the Year in both 2015/16 and 2016/17.