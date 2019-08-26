Inter Considering Free Agents Wilfried Bony & Seydou Doumbia to Bolster Striking Options

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Inter are considering surprise moves for free agents Wilfried Bony and Seydou Doumbia, as head coach Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad further.

The Ivorian forwards are both currently without a club, and it's thought that Inter's hierarchy are looking at cheap back-up options to major summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Both players have a huge amount of experience, having each played in over 300 games in their respective careers. Bony is currently a free agent after leaving Championship outfit Swansea City at the end of last season, but has a vast amount of Premier League experience.


In a six-year spell in England, he has played for the Swans, as well as Premier League champions Manchester City and Stoke. He was shipped out on loan to Al Arabi last season, though, with the Qatar Stars League side able to pick up his extortionately high wages - something Swansea were not able to do having dropped out of the top flight.


Doumbia, meanwhile, left Girona earlier this month after agreeing to terminate his contract. Bony's Ivory Coast teammate scored just twice in 17 La Liga appearances last season, but still thinks he's capable of playing at the highest level.

Despite both being without a club, Goal claim that Inter are indeed considering whether or not to make the pair an offer.


If Doumbia does move to San Siro, it will mark his second spell in Serie A, having previously played for Roma in 2015. That stint didn't go too well, though, and I Giallorossi parted ways with the 31-year-old after he scored just two top-flight goals.


Lukaku, who joined Inter for €80m earlier this summer, will be Inter's first choice forward this season, but former Chelsea boss Conte is looking to add further depth to his attacking options after seemingly casting Mauro Icardi aside.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Lautaro Martinez is another option at his disposal, but both Bony and Doumbia could be cost effective signings as the former Premier League winning boss looks to ignite a Serie A title challenge for I Nerazzurri this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message