Juventus Offer Out-of-Favour Emre Can in Exchange for Equally Out of Favour Barcelona Midfielder

Ivan Rakitic's future at Barcelona is still in doubt after Juventus proposed a swap deal involving wantaway midfielder Emre Can.

The rumour mill has churned out countless stories suggesting the Croatian would join Paris Saint-Germain this summer as a makeweight for Neymar. The chances of that transfer occurring are now next to nil, though the possibility of Rakitic leaving Catalunya remains high as Juve look to lure him to Italy.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

With Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey bolstering the Old Lady's options in the middle of the park, Can has been trying to engineer a route out of the club. According to Tuttosport, the German may get his wish before the close of the European transfer window on 31 August, with Maurizio Sarri set to offer him in exchange for Rakitic.

Negotiations between Juve and Barça have been ongoing for several days as the Italians look to wrap up a deal in time for the deadline.

Rakitic was an unused substitute during La Blaugrana's thrilling 5-2 victory over Real Betis on Sunday, their first win of the new La Liga season after an opening day loss to Athletic Club.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The same scenario befell Can as the Bianconeri began their 2019/20 Serie A campaign with a slender 1-0 triumph at Parma, the ex-Liverpool man watching on as Giorgio Chiellini grabbed the only goal of the game.

It is not yet clear whether any additional fee will be included should the two clubs agree a transfer. Rakitic is considered a better player than his counterpart, though the World Cup finalist is also six years Can's senior.