Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

A Paris Saint-Germain side currently plagued by injuries will take on newly promoted Metz on Friday, as they look to build on a hit and miss start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel would have been pleased by his side's 4-0 thrashing of Toulouse on Sunday as Les Parisiens bounced back from a shock 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the previous week.

As for Metz, an away point at Strasbourg in the opening game of the season was followed by an even more impressive victory over struggling Monaco. Les Grenats did suffer their first loss of the season on Saturday at the hands of Angers and they will be hoping to avoid making a pattern of losing.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 30 August What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade Saint-Symphorien TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 3

Where to Buy Tickets

Team News

The French champions will have to rely on the strength of their squad depth as they are besieged by absences. At the back Thilo Kehrer will be missing due to a foot injury while Presnel Kimpembe is gradually returning to full fitness and Layvin Kurzawa is recovering from an illness.

New signing Ander Herrera will definitely be missing while Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, have been ruled out too. Neymar is yet to feature for Tuchel's side this season, amid rumours of his departure.

As for Metz, they should have the entirety of their squad available for the fixture. There is a long season ahead and there is no doubt that Frédéric Antonetti will have to use his squad depth as the games begin to come thick and fast.

Predicted Lineups

Metz Oukidja; Centonze, Sunzu, Boye, Delaine; Angban, Maiga, Cohade; Nguette, Boulaya, Diallo. Paris Saint-Germain Areola; Bernat, Diallo, Kimpembe, Dagba; Gueye, Verratti, Marquinhos; Di Maria, Cavani, Draxler.

Head to Head Record

With 74 matches played between these two sides this clearly isn't an uncommon fixture. Unsurprisingly, PSG have won on 41 occasions while Metz have only beaten their opponents 18 times - leaving space for 15 draws.

The last time these two teams met was back in the 2017/18 season. The hosts were 4-0 up at half time at the Parc des Princes. An 82nd minute header from Thiago Silva gave PSG a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Recent Form

PSG sit third in the table after gaining six out of nine points thus far. The loss at Rennes will have hurt Tuchel, although there is still plenty of time to make up for it.

Les Parisiens have also already won a trophy this season. Beating Rennes 2-1 in the Trophee des Champions gave Tuchel's side a strong platform for the start of the campaign.

As for Metz, they will undoubtedly find life much harder this year than they did in Ligue 2 last season, Les Grenats amounted an impressive 81 points as they won the division. However, they have shown some real quality already this season, especially in their 3-0 win over Monaco.

Metz Paris Saint-Germain Angers 3-0 Metz (24/08) Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Toulouse (25/08) Metz 3-0 Monaco (17/08) Rennes 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (18/08) Strasbourg 1-1 Metz (11/08) Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Nimes (11/08) Metz 0-1 Mainz 05 (03/08) Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Rennes (03/08) Metz 2-0 RFC Seraing (31/07) Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Sydney FC (30/07)

Prediction

Metz have started well on their return to the top flight and if they can continue to get results at home against clubs like Monaco there is no reason why they shouldn't avoid relegation and even push further up the table.

PSG need to improve on their away form if they are to win the title once again. Granted, they are yet to hit top form due to injuries but they will need to be able to get results from tricky matches without the likes of Neymar and Mbappe if they are to lift their eighth title in nine years.

Although Metz will put up a strong fight, the quality of the visitors should be too much for the hosts to cope with.

Prediction: Metz 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain