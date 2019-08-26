Milan and Ivan Strinic Agree to Terminate Defender's Contract at San Siro

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Ivan Strinic has left Milan by mutual consent after his contract with the Rossoneri was terminated.

Having spent a decade playing in his native Croatia, the left-back first moved to Italy when he joined Napoli in 2015. Following two seasons at Estadio San Paolo, he switched to fellow Serie A side Sampdoria, before signing a three-year deal with Milan in July 2018.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, Strinic's debut for the club was delayed after it was discovered that the defender was suffering from a heart problem. 

statement on their official website on Monday announced his departure, meaning the World Cup finalist never got to play a competitive fixture for the Rossoneri.

A replacement was signed in the form of Theo Hernandez, the Frenchman transferring from Real Madrid to northern Italy for a fee of €20m.

He was not included in the Milan squad that took on Udinese in the opening round of Serie A on Sunday, a game they lost 1-0.

