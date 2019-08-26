Milan and Ivan Strinic Agree to Terminate Defender's Contract at San Siro

Ivan Strinic has left Milan by mutual consent after his contract with the Rossoneri was terminated.

Having spent a decade playing in his native Croatia, the left-back first moved to Italy when he joined Napoli in 2015. Following two seasons at Estadio San Paolo, he switched to fellow Serie A side Sampdoria, before signing a three-year deal with Milan in July 2018.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, Strinic's debut for the club was delayed after it was discovered that the defender was suffering from a heart problem.

A statement on their official website on Monday announced his departure, meaning the World Cup finalist never got to play a competitive fixture for the Rossoneri.

A replacement was signed in the form of Theo Hernandez, the Frenchman transferring from Real Madrid to northern Italy for a fee of €20m.

He was not included in the Milan squad that took on Udinese in the opening round of Serie A on Sunday, a game they lost 1-0.