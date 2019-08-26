Summer Signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin Set to Miss Up to Three Months With Thigh Injury

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be out of action until November after suffering a thigh injury in training. 

Gbamin, 23, was signed by the Toffees from Bundesliga side Mainz this summer to replace Idrissa Gueye. He appeared for Everton in their opening fixtures against Crystal Palace and Watford, but was not involved in their defeat to Aston Villa after picking up the muscle injury in training.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

According to the BBCEverton manager Marco Silva admitted that the injury is 'more significant than expected', leaving the Toffees without him for a number of weeks. 

It is understood that the worst-case scenario would be an absence of about three months, meaning Gbamin could potentially be out until late November. The club are set to run further tests this week and hope that the midfielder will only be ruled out for two months. 



Gbamin was signed following an impressive spell with Mainz and was a key signing in what was another busy summer for Everton, with the Toffees splashing out on the likes of Fabian Delph, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi as they look to push for Europe this season. 


But it hasn't been a positive start for the Merseysiders, who drew their opening game against Crystal Palace, won narrowly against Watford and then lost to newly-promoted Aston Villa. Friday's defeat against Villa left them 12th in the table, scoring just a single goal in their three games.


The Toffees have a decent run of fixtures ahead of them, facing Wolverhampton WanderersBournemouth and Sheffield United and will be hopeful of picking up at least seven points in these games before they play Manchester City

Soccer

