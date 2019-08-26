Yohan Cabaye Set to Sign for French Side Saint-Etienne on Free Transfer

Yohan Cabaye is close to completing a return to France, with the midfielder set to sign for Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne on a free transfer.

Cabaye, 33, has been a free agent since leaving Emirati side Al-Nasr back in January. The French international had previously been on the books of Lille, Newcastle United, Paris-Saint-Germain and Crystal Palace. He also has 48 caps for the national team but hasn't played for Les Bleus since 2016.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

According to Sports.fr (via The Daily Mail), Cabaye is set to have a medical with Saint-Etienne and could sign for the club this week. Les Verts are currently unbeaten in Ligue 1 but are evidently looking to add some experience to their midfield.

Cabaye began his career at Lille, where he made over 200 appearances and collected a Ligue 1 title in 2011. He moved to Newcastle United that summer, becoming a massive success at St. James' Park before earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January 2014.

He was at PSG for just eighteen months before completing a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, signing with the Eagles for what was described as a club-record fee. He spent three seasons at Selhurst Park before being released and subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates to sign for Al-Nasr.

Cabaye hasn't played competitively since December 2018 but his Instagram page shows he has been training hard as he looked for a new club.

Saint-Etienne are seventh in Ligue 1 after two games and will be competing in the Europa League this season.