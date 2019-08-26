Yohan Cabaye Set to Sign for French Side Saint-Etienne on Free Transfer

Yohan Cabaye is close to completing a return to France, with the midfielder set to sign for Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne on a free transfer.
Cabaye, 33, has been a free agent since leaving Emirati side Al-Nasr back in January. The French international had previously been on the books of Lille, Newcastle United, Paris-Saint-Germain and Crystal Palace. He also has 48 caps for the national team but hasn't played for Les Bleus since 2016.
According to Sports.fr (via The Daily Mail), Cabaye is set to have a medical with Saint-Etienne and could sign for the club this week. Les Verts are currently unbeaten in Ligue 1 but are evidently looking to add some experience to their midfield.
Cabaye began his career at Lille, where he made over 200 appearances and collected a Ligue 1 title in 2011. He moved to Newcastle United that summer, becoming a massive success at St. James' Park before earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January 2014.
He was at PSG for just eighteen months before completing a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, signing with the Eagles for what was described as a club-record fee. He spent three seasons at Selhurst Park before being released and subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates to sign for Al-Nasr.
Cabaye hasn't played competitively since December 2018 but his Instagram page shows he has been training hard as he looked for a new club.
Saint-Etienne are seventh in Ligue 1 after two games and will be competing in the Europa League this season.