7 of the Best Bundesliga Moments From Matchday 2

Five teams have made a perfect start to the new Bundesliga season, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach are also among the sides who are unbeaten after the opening two weekends in Germany.

In a league that is teeming which star names, tactical innovation and the most well-renowned fan culture on the planet, rarely does a matchday go past without a handful of talking points which are often missed for supporters elsewhere across Europe.

Here a seven of the best moments which came from matchday two in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski's Hat-Trick

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Robert Lewandowski taking his tally in the Bundesliga to 207 goals in 292 gams is hardly big news in itself, as the Poland international has been regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe for almost a decade.





But it was the quality of Lewandowski's goals that made his hat-trick against Schalke so special, kicking off his scoring spree with a trademark penalty where he kept eye contact with goalkeeper Alexander Nübel throughout the run up.





The 31-year-old's second of the night was the best of the bunch, firing a free kick over the wall and into the corner of the goal.

Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with a stunning finish from the edge of the penalty area which was only made possible thanks to an outrageous first touch, freeing up space to find the back of the net for the fifth time in just two matches.

Schalke Fan Reports Referee & VAR to Police

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

As well as Lewandowski's goalscoring heroics, there were a couple of more than questionable decisions from the referee and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which dominated the headlines in Gelsenkirchen.





Both Benjamin Pavard and Ivan Perišić escaped being penalised what looked like certain handball offences, which has prompted on Schalke fan to complain to local police.





The fan complained about both the referee and the VAR on the grounds of fraud...

Penalty Drama in Berlin

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

All eyes are on Germany's capital this season following Union Berlin's promotion to the Bundesliga, but it was top-flight regulars Hertha BSC who were involved in a stunning opening nine minutes this weekend.





With just seconds on the clock, Ante Čović's side were awarded a penalty which was rightly overturned by the Video Assistant Referee - although the decision frustratingly took almost three minutes to make.

Moments later, hosts Wolfsburg won a penalty and this time it stood, with striker Wout Weghorst sending Rune Jarstein the wrong way from 12 yards.





Josip Brekalo and Jérôme Roussillon added two more goals for Oliver Glasner's side as the Wolves made it two wins from their opening two games.

Yussuf Poulsen Nutmegs Goalkeeper With Match-Winning Volley

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

A 2-1 win for RB Leipzig might suggest that things weren't all plain sailing at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, and while goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi was called into action on more than one occasion, Julian Nagelsmann's showed that they could force a three-way title challenge this season.





Gonçalo Paciência cancelled out Timo Werner's opener with a last-minute goal, but it was Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen who proved to be the hero for Leipzig.

Getting onto the end of a deep cross from Emil Forsberg, Poulsen sent a venomous volley in between the legs of Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp with what proved to be the winning goal for Die Roten Bullen.

They're among the five clubs who have won their opening two games, sitting level with just SC Freiburg on goal difference.

FC Köln Have God on Their Side

A tradition for Köln fans before their first home game of each season, supporters gathered in the city's cathedral ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Although a higher power wasn't able to come to their aid at the RheinEnergieStadion, the spectacle at the cathedral stole the show on Friday evening.

Jadon Sancho Carries Borussia Dortmund (Again)

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

England international Jadon Sancho hasn't had the best start to the season in terms of his consistency, but the 19-year-old was once again Borussia Dortmund's game-changer on the road to Köln this weekend.





After conceding the opening goal to Dominick Drexler midway through the first half, Sancho provided the inspiration to bring Dortmund back on level terms with a powerful left-footed effort.





It was Achraf Hakimi who found the eventual winner, but Sancho still had one more trick up his sleeve and he raced across the length of the pitch, providing a stunning assist to set up Paco Alcácer in the 94th minute.

Köln's Latest Greatest (Mascot) Of All Time

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

For anyone who is new to German football, Hennes is quite literally the goat.

Acting a Köln's mascot ever since 1950 - it's not the same goat, obviously - fans were introduced to Hennes the Ninth for the first time, just weeks after his predecessor was forced to retire due to health complications.





The Bundesliga's most recognisable mascot, the various Hennes' have been involved in more than their fair share of memorable moments over the years.





During his time at Köln, striker Anthony Ujah once celebrated a goal by grabbing Hennes the Eighth's horns, something which prompted him to quite a backlash from some animal-loving fans online.





The Nigeria international apologised and even visited Hennes in person to make up for the celebration, which is now remembered as one of the most iconic Bundesliga celebrations in recent years.