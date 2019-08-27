Alexis Sanchez's Inter Move in 'Final Stages' as Nerazzurri Make Improved Wage Offer

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez is edging closer to a loan switch to Inter, after the Italian side made an improved offer for the winger, according to the latest reports.

Sanchez's time with the Red Devils has been nothing short of a disaster, following his move from Arsenal in January 2018. The Chilean has scored just three Premier League goals for United and is yet to feature this season, due to his involvement at the Copa America in the summer, as well as reoccurring injuries halting his recovery.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to end the expensive forward's nightmare spell at Old Trafford as he attempts to usher in a new era.

Inter are keen to offer an escape route for the 30-year-old and have been in talks with United over a loan deal in recent days. However, Sanchez's salary has been a sticking point.

According to Italian news outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, I Nerazzurri have made an improved offer to United in terms of the percentage of salary paid, with the Italian side now willing to pay around €5m after taxes for a year of his salary.

This would leave United needing to pay the remainder of his salary (as much as €15m). The report does highlight the fact that the player's wages have been reduced by 25% this season due to the club's lack of involvement in the Champions League this season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Di Marzio states that there is 'optimism' that the deal will be completed before the player flies out to Italy. This proposed move would see Sanchez join up with his former United teammate Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian sealed a switch to Inter in the summer - and has made a strong start to life there, bagging a goal on his debut against Lecce.

Along with the haggling over wages, an injury to Anthony Martial has been another potential stumbling block in this deal, with the Frenchman set to miss the clash against Southampton on the weekend narrowing United's forward options.