Anthony Martial 'Expected' to Miss Clash With Southampton Through Injury

Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial as well as Luke Shaw for the clash with Southampton this weekend, after both picked up injuries in the shock defeat to Crystal Palace.

Shaw, whose time in Manchester has been riddled with fitness issues, faces a minimum of a month on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring strain which forced him off in the first half of the game against Palace.

The United left back was not the only casualty of the humbling loss, with Martial apparently picking up a thigh problem despite completing 90 minutes.

We're forced into an early change as Ashley Young replaces Luke Shaw. #MUFC #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/Xzo7jaLlNR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

Martial's condition remains less clear but it is looking increasingly likely that he will miss at least the matchup against the Saints at St Mary's on Saturday 31 August.





According to The Guardian, Martial is 'expected' to miss the weekend clash but further details around the timescale of his layoff are unknown.

The news of the knocks suffered to both Shaw and Martial adds to an already hefty looking injury list in Manchester and after a promising start to the season for both, this couldn't have come at a worse time.

Luke Shaw injured for a month? pic.twitter.com/Yi1XvIrna9 — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 27, 2019

Full back especially is looking a pretty sparse area in terms of depth for the Red Devils. With Diogo Dalot facing a spell in the stands, it could leave Solsjaker little option but to throw the out-of-favour Ashley Young or Matteo Darmian into the squad for the short term.

Meanwhile, Martial's situation could jeopardise Inter's move for Alexis Sanchez, with previous reports suggesting that United would only sanction the Chilean's exit if they didn't need him to act as cover for the French forward.