Anthony Martial 'Expected' to Miss Clash With Southampton Through Injury

By 90Min
August 27, 2019

Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial as well as Luke Shaw for the clash with Southampton this weekend, after both picked up injuries in the shock defeat to Crystal Palace.

Shaw, whose time in Manchester has been riddled with fitness issues, faces a minimum of a month on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring strain which forced him off in the first half of the game against Palace.

The United left back was not the only casualty of the humbling loss, with Martial apparently picking up a thigh problem despite completing 90 minutes.

Martial's condition remains less clear but it is looking increasingly likely that he will miss at least the matchup against the Saints at St Mary's on Saturday 31 August. 


According to The GuardianMartial is 'expected' to miss the weekend clash but further details around the timescale of his layoff are unknown.

The news of the knocks suffered to both Shaw and Martial adds to an already hefty looking injury list in Manchester and after a promising start to the season for both, this couldn't have come at a worse time. 

Full back especially is looking a pretty sparse area in terms of depth for the Red Devils. With Diogo Dalot facing a spell in the stands, it could leave Solsjaker little option but to throw the out-of-favour Ashley Young or Matteo Darmian into the squad for the short term.

Meanwhile, Martial's situation could jeopardise Inter's move for Alexis Sanchez, with previous reports suggesting that United would only sanction the Chilean's exit if they didn't need him to act as cover for the French forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message