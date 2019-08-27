Antonio Conte Confirms Romelu Lukaku Fee & Reveals Details of Inter's Payment Plan

By 90Min
August 27, 2019

Inter manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Serie A side paid an initial €65m (£59m) to sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri targeted Lukaku all summer and, after a lengthy saga, they eventually got their man, and the Belgian repaid their faith by netting in his debut - a 4-0 win over Lecce.

Speaking after the game (via the Daily Mail), Conte was quick to point out that such a fee was a bargain in the current market, as he praised the striker for his instant impact.

He said: "I am very happy and satisfied. I like working with these guys who have always shown great willingness. Tonight, Lukaku showed why we tried so hard to sign him.

"Lukaku has come into the Inter world in the best possible way, with great humility. He is a gentle giant, a giant with a smile. He's ready to work for the team.

"Let's not forget Lukaku cost €65m to be paid over five years, so when people talk about big money spent, it wasn't even that much."

The Daily Mail add that the fee can rise to £73m if Lukaku hits a series of targets during his time with Inter, but Conte remains delighted to have finally signed the Belgian, having failed to do so during his time with Chelsea.

Goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi gave Inter an early lead against Lecce, and Lukaku was on hand to add a third as he found himself in acres of space in the penalty area to fire home a rebounded shot.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Antonio Candreva's sublime effort sealed the points and threatened to steal the headlines from Lukaku, but the former United man is now up and running for Inter, who currently sit top of the Serie A standings.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message