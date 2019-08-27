Bayern Munich 'Agreed' Deal With Timo Werner Before Contract U-Turn at Leipzig

Bayern Munich had reached an agreement over personal terms with Germany international Timo Werner before he signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was expected to leave on a free transfer next summer after running down his contract in Saxony, but Werner's new deal sees him tied to the Red Bull Arena until 2023, or at least until his a release clause of around €30m is activated.

Werner's contract extension came out of the blue, and Sky.de claim that is in part due to the fact that he already had an agreement in place which would see him move to Bayern Munich either this summer or next.

The timing of Werner's move to the Allianz Arena was the only thing which wasn't agreed upon, but it's claimed that Bayern Munich had taken a backseat after believing that their agreement over personal terms ensured a transfer would go through.

Bayern Munich's absence in recent weeks that has seen Werner make a U-turn over his initial decision to leave Leipzig on a free transfer, even though the Germany international could still leave next summer.

On top of that, it's claimed that Werner felt he somewhat owed it to Leipzig not to leave on a free transfer, having made over 117 appearances for the club across all competitions since joining from Stuttgart in 2016.

Werner also wanted to stop the constant speculation over his future, with a handful of clubs across Europe, including Champions League holders Liverpool, having been linked with him on a weekly basis.

With a release clause speculated to be a cut-price €30m, however, Werner's future will once again become a major topic of discussion in the build-up to the January transfer window, although he's more likely to leave next summer at the earliest.