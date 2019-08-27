Bayern Munich 'Agreed' Deal With Timo Werner Before Contract U-Turn at Leipzig

By 90Min
August 27, 2019

Bayern Munich had reached an agreement over personal terms with Germany international Timo Werner before he signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was expected to leave on a free transfer next summer after running down his contract in Saxony, but Werner's new deal sees him tied to the Red Bull Arena until 2023, or at least until his a release clause of around €30m is activated.

Werner's contract extension came out of the blue, and Sky.de claim that is in part due to the fact that he already had an agreement in place which would see him move to Bayern Munich either this summer or next.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

The timing of Werner's move to the Allianz Arena was the only thing which wasn't agreed upon, but it's claimed that Bayern Munich had taken a backseat after believing that their agreement over personal terms ensured a transfer would go through.

Bayern Munich's absence in recent weeks that has seen Werner make a U-turn over his initial decision to leave Leipzig on a free transfer, even though the Germany international could still leave next summer.

On top of that, it's claimed that Werner felt he somewhat owed it to Leipzig not to leave on a free transfer, having made over 117 appearances for the club across all competitions since joining from Stuttgart in 2016.

Werner also wanted to stop the constant speculation over his future, with a handful of clubs across Europe, including Champions League holders Liverpool, having been linked with him on a weekly basis.

With a release clause speculated to be a cut-price €30m, however, Werner's future will once again become a major topic of discussion in the build-up to the January transfer window, although he's more likely to leave next summer at the earliest.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message