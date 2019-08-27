Former MLS Standout Colin Clark Dies of Reported Heart Attack at 35

Garrett Ellwood/Major League Soccer via Getty Images

Clark made 138 MLS appearances with three franchises, and he played one game for the USMNT.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2019

Former MLS midfielder Colin Clark died after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Monday. He was just 35. 

Clark played nine MLS seasons from 2006-13. The Fort Collins, Colo. native spent the first five seasons of his career with the Colorado Rapids before joining the Houston Dynamo in 2012. Clark finished his MLS career in 2013 with the LA Galaxy, playing 11 games with the club.

Clark tallied 15 MLS goals in his career, including a career-high five scores in 2007. He played one game with the U.S. men's national team, joining the USMNT for a 2009 Gold Cup match against Haiti.

