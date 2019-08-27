Former MLS midfielder Colin Clark died after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Monday. He was just 35.

Clark played nine MLS seasons from 2006-13. The Fort Collins, Colo. native spent the first five seasons of his career with the Colorado Rapids before joining the Houston Dynamo in 2012. Clark finished his MLS career in 2013 with the LA Galaxy, playing 11 games with the club.

The Colorado Rapids organization mourns the loss of former player and Colorado native Colin Clark. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Colin's friends and family. pic.twitter.com/Q2Clzf3wcU — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 27, 2019

Our entire club is saddened by the tragic news of the loss of Colin Clark. He was a huge part of our club from 2010 to 2012, and an even better person off the pitch.



We’ll miss you, Colin. You’ll always be #ForeverOrange in our hearts & memories. pic.twitter.com/Hok4InN7nS — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 27, 2019

The LA Galaxy mourn the loss of former player Colin Clark. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/v3XkDPrjka — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 27, 2019

Clark tallied 15 MLS goals in his career, including a career-high five scores in 2007. He played one game with the U.S. men's national team, joining the USMNT for a 2009 Gold Cup match against Haiti.