Harry Kane Admits It's 'Hard to Understand' How VAR Denied Him a Penalty in Newcastle Clash

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted to being mystified as to how he wasn't awarded a penalty by VAR during the club's 1-0 loss to Newcastle.

After Joelinton's first-half opener put the Magpies in the lead, the frontman was involved in a penalty area tangle with Jamaal Lascelles which was not penalised by referee Mike Dean after he failed to properly see it, with VAR's interventions failing to overrule the decision.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

And speaking in the aftermath the game, as quoted by the Mirror, the Englishman was bemused as to why VAR didn't step in and award what he believes was a stonewall penalty, declaring: “Mike Dean said that he just didn’t know, he couldn’t see, so that’s where the VAR is there to help him out.

“If he had said ‘no penalty’ and the VAR said it was a 50-50, you can agree. I don’t know what the conversation was - whether he said he didn’t see it or not, but from my point of view, it’s hard to understand.

“It is hard to understand how it hasn’t been given. Just like when a keeper comes out, uses his arms and trips you up – it’s a penalty. I kind of tripped over his (Lascelles) arm and then his body."

The Video Assistant is designed to adjudicate against *buzzword incoming* 'clear and obvious' errors on the part of the referee, and clearly it didn't see this situation as worthy of such a clause.



Terminator at Old Trafford running the line would be a sight to behold https://t.co/5u2I8rGxBQ — 90min (@90min_Football) August 26, 2019

Kane continued: "Whether it was deliberate or not, from my point of view it is hard to take.

“I said last week (after the Man City game) that sometimes you are going to get the rub of the green with VAR, sometimes not. I felt it didn’t go our way against Newcastle.”