Ilkay Gundogan Criticises VAR (Again) & Insists it Removes Emotion From Football

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he does not like VAR, insisting that it takes the emotion out of football.

The Citizens have fallen foul of VAR on a number of occasions already this season. They have had two goals overturned and have had two penalty shouts turned down, leaving Pep Guardiola in shock in his latest press conference.

VAR DECISION | No penalty given following @21LVA appearing to be tripped in the area.



🍒 1-2 🔵 #BOUMCI #mancity pic.twitter.com/RRbn3mR9Ga — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 25, 2019

Speaking after City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth (via Sky Sports News), Gundogan confessed that VAR certainly has its positives, but he claimed that the system has made football worse.

He said: "VAR is changing football not only for the players but also for the spectators and everyone who loves the game. Unfortunately it takes away the main reason why we all love football, and that's the emotion.

"I'm not a big fan even though we can't deny that it helps the referee. But the big problem is that even when an incident has been referred to VAR, there is still not a clear judgement.

"After the games we are still discussing whether it was a goal, a penalty or offside. And I can't see this changing even with VAR.

"That is why I don't think it makes sense, but some people who run the game have decided it is going to help the referee and it's something we're just going to have to accept because we can't change right now.

"I'm sure it is going to help us in the future but it is also creating a lot of problems and I'm not sure how we can solve it."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Gundogan is not the only player to have revealed such feelings towards VAR. Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard recently confessed that he felt as though he should not celebrate after seeing his side score, as VAR will likely overrule the decision.

In identifying offside calls, it cannot be denied that VAR has been successful. However, many have questioned the impact of the system, which flags players up as offside by even the smallest of margins.