Jurgen Klopp: 6 Candidates to Replace the German if He Walks Away in 2022

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp isn't going to be around forever.

He recently suggested that he could walk away from football when his current contract expires in 2022 and, if he does, Liverpool need to make sure they replace him with someone capable of maintaining their momentum.

Here are six candidates to replace Klopp if he leaves Anfield in 2022.

Steven Gerrard

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

You get the sense that the stars just might be aligning here. Liverpool will have undoubtedly been keen an eye on Steven Gerrard's time with Rangers, but they'll probably want to see him pick up a few years more of experience before he's considered for the Anfield gig.

By the time Klopp walks away, Gerrard will have gained that experience. He'll probably be ready for the job, and you just know Liverpool would jump at the chance to bring him back.

Could that have been the plan all along?

Xabi Alonso

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Gerrard isn't the only midfielder to have made an impact at Anfield. His partner, Xabi Alonso, etched his name into Liverpool history with a series of stunning performances between 2004 and 2009, and he has been following the club ever since.

Having now transitioned into management with Real Sociedad B, Alonso will be looking to make the step up to a higher level in a few years, and Liverpool might just be able to offer him that.

He even confessed that his 'dream' was to lead the Reds out at Anfield, so it seems like he wouldn't hesitate to answer their call.

Julian Nagelsmann

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Klopp's tenure at Anfield will only have increased Liverpool's penchant for attack-minded Germans, so Julian Nagelsmann will certainly have coached his way onto Liverpool's radar.

The young German impressed during his three-year spell with Hoffenheim and was rewarded with the RB Leipzig job this summer. Thanks to his tactical innovation and love of fast football, Nagelsmann is one of the hottest properties around, and he will only be more popular in 2022.

There will likely be plenty of teams interested in Nagelsmann by then, but Liverpool shouldn't hesitate to force themselves to the front of the queue.

Brendan Rodgers

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Is it 2012 again? When Brendan Rodgers first joined Liverpool back then, he was an exciting young manager who loved to play attacking football. He may have got lost somewhere down the line, but he's back.

His time with Celtic was full of success, and now he is impressing with Leicester City. He has put together an exciting young core who play a brand of football which isn't too dissimilar to Liverpool's.

Don't forget, before last season, it was Rodgers who brought Liverpool closest to that elusive Premier League title, and he did so with Simon Mignolet and Glen Johnson in his side. If that doesn't impress you, then I don't know what will.

Thomas Tuchel

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Thomas Tuchel didn't exactly earn himself many fans in Liverpool following their Champions League clash with his Paris Saint-Germain side last season but, if you can forgive him for that, he would make a great replacement for Klopp.

Tuchel has made a career out of replacing Klopp, having taken over from the German at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, so one more change-up wouldn't hurt. He loves attacking football, and could find himself on the lookout for a new home in 2022.

With plenty of experience from all over Europe, Tuchel could end up being the man for the Reds.

Diego Simeone

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

If Liverpool want to replace Klopp with a manager with the same charisma and passion, they should look no further than Diego Simeone. The Atletico Madrid manager is one of the most animated bosses around, and he's not afraid to speak his mind.





Like Klopp with Liverpool, Simeone has transformed Atletico into one of Europe's finest sides. Los Rojiblancos are a force to be reckoned with these days, and that's largely thanks to Simeone's tactics and desire.

He knows how to set a team up defensively, but also how to get his side flying forward with terrifying fluidity. If he's available, Liverpool would be foolish to overlook him.