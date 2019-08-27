Jurgen Klopp Stance on Joel Matip With Defender's Liverpool Contract Expiring Next Summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the club to offer Joel Matip a new contract to ward off interested clubs who could be contemplating a move for the defender in January, according to a report.

Matip's current deal expires next June, meaning that if Liverpool fail to negotiate an extension they will either have to consider selling in January or risk losing the German-born Cameroon international for free in the summer.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

However, Football Insider report that a source at the club has told them that Klopp wants to hold on to Matip beyond 2020 following his excellent run of form throughout 2019.

The centre back arrived at Liverpool in 2016 and featured in 29 Premier League games in his maiden season in English football. Yet when Virgil van Dijk joined the club in January 2018, Matip saw his first-team opportunities become more limited, with Klopp preferring to partner Van Dijk with Dejan Lovren and then Joe Gomez.

Matip was handed his chance to re-establish himself when Gomez suffered a serious ankle injury last December. The 28-year-old grabbed his opportunity with both hands, playing a major role in helping Liverpool to their sixth European Cup, which they secured in June with a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

With Gomez now back to full fitness, Matip still appears to be holding the upper hand in the battle to start in Liverpool's back four. Despite missing out on the opening day of the season, Matip has since started the last two league games, and powered home the opening goal on the weekend to set Liverpool on their way to a comfortable 3-1 victory against Arsenal.