Man Utd Awaiting Results of Anthony Martial Injury Scan Before Agreeing to Alexis Sanchez Transfer

By 90Min
August 27, 2019

Manchester United are hesitant to confirm the loan departure of Alexis Sanchez until they have discovered the extent of Anthony Martial's thigh injury.

The Frenchman limped away from United's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting after the game that he should have substituted Martial earlier to avoid aggravating the injury.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Solskjaer also added that he was unsure of just how serious the injury was, and it appears nobody at United knows just yet. According to The GuardianMartial has been sent for tests on his apparent thigh injury, and United are reluctant to do anything until they know the results.

They are yet to authorise Sanchez's departure to Inter because Solskjaer fears he may actually end up needing the Chilean in his squad to replace Martial.

Outside of Sanchez, the club don't have too many alternatives to the Frenchman. Andreas PereiraJuan Mata or Mason Greenwood would likely be promoted to the starting lineup, although none of them are natural wingers.

Solskjaer would prefer to replace Martial with another winger and, if the 23-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, then he won't hesitate to call off Sanchez's loan move to Inter.

The deal is yet to be completed, with the two sides still discussing how much of Sanchez's salary Inter will pay. United want to see the Serie A side pay €6m, whereas Inter are pushing for closer to €3m.

Both clubs want to get the deal over the line, so a compromise will likely be reached somewhere in the near future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

United want to bring an end to Sanchez's tumultuous 18 months with the club, in which he has managed just five goals in 45 appearances. Despite this form, Inter still feel as though they could help turn his career around.

Sanchez already has 95 matches of Serie A experience under his belt, having enjoyed three impressive years with Udinese ahead of his move to Barcelona in 2011.

