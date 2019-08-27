Nacho Monreal: Arsenal Can't Afford to Sell the Versatile Spaniard Despite Kieran Tierney's Arrival

By 90Min
August 27, 2019

For Arsenal, this summer was dominated by transfer talk. The Gunners wanted signing after signing, and that's exactly what they got. One of those new faces was Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who looks set to be their starting left back for the foreseeable the future.

However, Tierney's arrival looks to have brought an end to Nacho Monreal's time with Arsenal, with the Spaniard closing in on a cut-price move to Real Sociedad. Tierney might be the one, but that doesn't mean they should let Monreal go.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Having been part of the club since 2013, Monreal knows Arsenal. He gets what it means to be a Gunner. Arsenal have already lost Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey this summer, so veteran leadership is certainly at a premium. 

With so many new faces joining the club this summer, on top of all the youngsters coming through, they need that experience now more than ever. They need someone to help the new wave come through, and Monreal is the perfect candidate.

He has racked up 251 appearances for Arsenal, and many of those have come as a centre-back. The Spaniard is a versatile option who is capable of filling in anywhere in defence, and players like that aren't easy to come by.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He will likely be needed to play centrally over the coming season. Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos are both injured, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi are simply not very good, and David Luiz is, well David Luiz

If and when things start to unravel, Arsenal will need someone with Monreal's leadership to fill the gaps.

Even if they don't, the Gunners will surely need him at left back. Tierney is great and easily the undisputed starter at the Emirates, but will he be able to keep that position? His time at Celtic was plagued with injuries, and he's not even fit now. At the minute, he doesn't look like the most reliable option from a fitness standpoint.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

The physicality of the Premier League will likely come as a huge surprise to Tierney, who will need time to adjust. Monreal could be his parachute - someone to help him settle in. 

Letting him go now would be a huge show of their commitment towards Tierney, but Arsenal just don't need to do that right now. What they do need is someone to help fill in in defence, and someone to lead the side to success. That is Monreal, and Arsenal can't afford to lose that.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message