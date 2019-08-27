Neymar 'Signs' for Netflix Show La Casa de Papel After Cut Scenes Are Re-Added to Hit Show

It's not exactly the announcement most had been waiting for but...Neymar has completed a signing of sorts, after being added to the popular Netflix series La Casa de Papel.

The Brazilian filmed scenes for two episodes of the show (called Money Heist in English markets) last November. However, according to widespread reports including AS, the world's most expensive footballer's cameo was initially left on the editing room floor for the release of the series' third season in July due to ongoing rape accusations.

Eu pude realizar meu sonho e fazer parte da minha série favorita. E agora eu posso compartilhar o João com todos vocês !

Gracias @lacasadepapel !#LCDP3 #nuevofichaje #lacasadepapel pic.twitter.com/fxwWieoP0N — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 27, 2019

That case has since been dismissed for lack of evidence and the Paris Saint-Germain forward's part has now been re-added to episodes six and eight of season three, which can now be viewed on Netflix.

On Tuesday, Neymar posted on Twitter a clip of himself wearing the classic boiler suit and Salvador Dali mask combination made famous by the show, which is a huge hit in Spain.

Neymar captioned the post: "I was able to realize my dream and be part of my favourite series. And now I can share Joao with you all! Thank you Casa de Papel."

The Spanish show, which follows a criminal gang's plan to rob the Royal Mint in Madrid has already broken audience records in Spain, with Neymar's new cameo - apparently as a monk named Joao - likely only to boost audience figures even further.

It's not the Brazilian superstar's first jaunt into acting, having also appeared in the widely panned Vin Diesel vehicle xXx: Reactivated in 2017.

DOMINIQUE FAGET/GettyImages

With the closure of the transfer window less than a week away, Barcelona fans now wait with bated breath, hoping that La Casa de Papel won't be Neymar's only venture in Spain.