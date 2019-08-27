PSG Want Vinicius Junior in Neymar Swap Deal as Zinedine Zidane 'Loses Faith' in Real Madrid Winger

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have told Real Madrid that the only way they will agree to sell Neymar to Los Blancos would be if Vinicius Junior moved in the opposite direction.

Real have pursued Neymar for weeks now but, with the summer transfer window soon coming to a close, no deal has been reached as of yet.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Plenty of players have been suggested as part of a potential player-plus-cash swap deal, but AS claim that PSG are now only interested in Vinicius, and they will only listen to offers which would see him move to Paris on a permanent deal.

Real have already rejected three offers for Vinicius this summer, and club officials are believed to be adamant that he will not be sold.

However, the idea of Vinicius leaving Real is not as crazy as it once was. Marca state that manager Zinedine Zidane has started to lose confidence in the 19-year-old after his slow start to the season.

Vinicius has been moved to the right wing this season, but he has looked completely ineffective away from his preferred left side. His form has dipped drastically, and he now appears to have fallen behind both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in the pecking order.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid, Zidane did not shy away from admitting Vinicius was poor, saying: "James played well. Then he came off because he had a knock so Vinicius came on. The second half was worse for us."

Whilst there is no indication that he would be prepared to offload the Brazilian permanently, it certainly doesn't seem like Zidane would put up much of a fight if Vinicius was to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The 19-year-old is unlikely to return to the left wing because of Eden Hazard, who is expected to dominate the position in the starting lineup upon his return from injury. As a result, the right side seems his only option, but his drop in form will certainly have given Real something to think about.