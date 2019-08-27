Sebastian Haller Transfer Fee Could Rise to £55m But West Ham Striker Is Fueled by 'Pressure'

West Ham United's record signing Sebastian Haller says he is embracing the pressure that comes with the large amount the Hammers spent on him this summer - an outlay which could yet rise to £55m.

The French forward has impressed since his arrival last month, netting his first two Premier League goals in the win over Watford last weekend. However, he insists he is still settling into London life, with things to work on both on and off the pitch.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The striker arrived from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee originally quoted as £45m, but which could potentially rise to £55m with add-ons according to the Evening Standard. However, the club-record price tag is only fueling his motivation.

He is quoted as saying: “In football there is always pressure. Sometimes because of the amount of transfer paid, sometimes about the contract you have and actually playing.

"It is a good pressure to have. They buy me for a high amount, so the pressure I have to show it, but once the club spend a lot of money on you, it shows faith in you.”

Having scored twice in West Ham's win over Watford, Haller is clearly repaying this faith but believes his best is yet to come in claret and blue.

Reflecting on the victory at Vicarage Road, he said: "Today was not easy because for most of the game I was alone against three of four players.





"It was a terrible game for me against Watford, it was not my best game but at the end I got two goals and that is the job of a striker.





“It is not easy to judge a player when he plays well but he does not score, but Saturday was the opposite. I am just happy because I helped the team to win.”

Despite whether he believes he's performing to the best of his ability or not, the 25-year-old doesn't seem to be struggling on the pitch whatsoever, perhaps making the change of scenery the most difficult aspect of his move away from Germany.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He added: “Of course for a striker it is always nice to score goals especially when we get a win. It is not always easy to move to another country and I still have a lot of things to fix.





“It is not easy off the pitch. When you get an apartment you have to settle perfectly with all the boxes and also a pregnant woman, so it is not always easy.

"I need to get used to it with the new things. They are only small things but in the end they make a difference. The club has really helped me."