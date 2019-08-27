Steve Bruce Confirms Host of Players Who Started Against Tottenham Are Doubtful for Leicester Clash

Newcastle could be without as many as six of the players who featured in the 1-0 victory over Tottenham for their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester on Wednesday.

Manager Steve Bruce enjoyed an unexpected win at Spurs on the weekend but has been hit with some worrying news that just under half of his starting XI are now doubts for the game.

Brazilian forward Joelinton scored his first goal for the Toon since joining from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim for £40m but now joins a list of injured players including Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Christian Atsu and Fabian Schar.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's game, Bruce said as quoted by the Chronicle: "We're waiting to let the hamstring (Allan Saint-Maximin) settle. The initial scans say it is not serious but we won't know the severity of it until later.





"The exertions of Sunday have affected some, a lot had a difficult pre-season, while some are coming back.

"Lascelles is a doubt with a calf problem. Almiron is his ankle. Joelinton his groin. We have to assess them. But I'll pick a team that I think can get through."

The doubts mean centre back Federico Fernandez, midfielder Matty Longstaff and striker Yoshinori Muto could all feature.

Saint-Maximin was the first of the three to be substituted on Sunday, being replaced after just 17 minutes of the match, suffering a recurrence of an ongoing hamstring injury in what looks to be the most severe of the lot.