Thorgan Hazard to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Rib Injury

By 90Min
August 27, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that winger Thorgan Hazard is set for several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a rib injury during their 3-1 win over Koln.

The Belgian was withdrawn near the end of the game after colliding with an opponent, shortly before Dortmund went on to score two late goals to steal all three points.

UWE KRAFT/GettyImages

However, Dortmund have now taken to their official website to confirm the injury, simply stating that the 26-year-old is now set for 'several weeks' out of action.

Hazard was making his second Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund following his £30m move from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, and he even managed to grab an assist for Jadon Sancho's goal shortly before being taken off.

He was replaced by Jacob Bruun Larsen, and 20-year-old will now be competing for a place in the starting lineup with another of Dortmund's new signings, Julian Brandt, who is still waiting for his first start for his new side.

Having stormed to a 5-1 win over Augsburg in their first game of the season, the win keeps Dortmund's perfect start to the campaign intact. 

They currently sit top of the Bundesliga table thanks to their superior goal difference, but there are four other teams who also have six points from their opening two games.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Fortunately for Dortmund, they have already opened up a two-point lead over rivals Bayern Munich, who fell to a shock 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin in their first game of the season. They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Schalke, but they are already playing catch-up.

      Modal message