Transfer Rumours: Dybala Swap Deal, Schick to Leave Roma, Real Madrid Want Fernandes & More

The Premier League transfer window might be closed, but many sides in leagues across Europe have until 2 September to get deals over the line.

Whispers about big-money moves this summer will continue to fly around before the deadline next week, so here's a handful of the biggest and best rumours currently doing the rounds from across Europe.

Roma to Sell Patrik Schick After Agreement With Nikola Kalinić

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Roma have reached an agreement to sign Nikola Kalinić from Atlético Madrid, paving the way for Czech Republic international Patrik Schick to join RB Leipzig.





Sky Italia (via Calciomercato) have confirmed that Roma have an agreement in place which will see Kalinić move to Italy for the second time in his career, four years after he initially joined Fiorentina before also going on to represent AC Milan.





As part of the move, Roma will offload Schick to RB Leipzig. He will initially join the club on loan but they will also have the option to sign him on a permanent basis for €28m.

Sampdoria & Werder Bremen Want Andre Ayew on Loan

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Swansea City are looking to offload Ghana international Andre Ayew this summer as they can no longer afford to keep the player on their books, prompting interest from Sampdoria and Werder Bremen.





Both clubs have a serious interest in signing Ayew on loan, but The Daily Star warns a move could collapse unless Swansea weaken their position.





It's claimed that both Bremen and Sampdoria are demanding that Swansea help to subsidise part of Ayew's wage packet, something which is being rejected by the Welsh side.

Merih Demiral Could Leave Juventus Already

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Less than two months after joining Juventus from Serie A rivals Sassuolo, Turkey international Merih Demiral could be forced to leave the club as the Bianconeri continue to struggle to sell Daniele Rugani.





Gianluca Di Marzio claims that AC Milan are eager to sign Demiral in a €35m deal as Juventus try to recoup some funds this summer - an offer which, as Sassuolo have a sell-on clause, just about gives Juve some financial benefit.





It's been suggested elsewhere, however, that Juventus leaked the rumour themselves to put pressure on Rugani's long-term suitors Roma after talks with the capital club went quiet.

Talks Start Over Paulo Dybala & Mauro Icardi Swap

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

Sticking with Juventus, and sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks with Inter in the early stages of negotiations involving a swap deal between Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi.





Paratici spoke to Inter's own sporting director Giuseppe Marotta, but La Gazetta dello Sport insists there hasn't been any real progress over the deal, adding that the initial phone call was just a way of breaking the ice before negotiations really start.

There hasn't been any suggestion if the two players would agree to the move, but Juventus have been trying to offload Dybala all summer and Inter's Marotta is becoming increasingly frustrated with Icardi's agent, Wanda Nara.

Bayern Munich Among Sides to Make Kai Havertz Contact

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

Bayer Leverkusen's Rudi Völler has revealed that he's been contacted by a number of clubs over the future of wonderkid Kai Havertz, although he's already held talks with Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.





"It's no secret that there were a few phone calls and big interest," Völler said, quoted by Goal's Ronan Murphy. "Then I had a friendly call with Rummenigge. But he totally understood that we won't do that for now. And Bayern was not the only club who contacted about Havertz."

It widely expected that Bayern Munich are best placed to sign Hazertz next summer, where they could also go in for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner despite the 23-year-old signing a new contract this weekend.

Real Madrid in Talks for Bruno Fernandes

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Sporting CP are holding talks over the future of Bruno Fernandes with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is acting as an intermediary for Real Madrid.

One of the most talked-about players throughout the summer transfer window, this latest rumour comes from Lisbon-based tabloid Correio da Manhã (via Mundo Deportivo) and adds that a deal worth €70m could be struck before 2 September.

How the Portuguese media covered Manchester United's 'interest' in Fernandes has left a lot of fans not trusting reports coming from Europe, and this looks like it's another one which should be taken with a pinch of salt.