The Two Reasons Why Jose Mourinho Wanted to Sell Anthony Martial

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sell Anthony Martial when he was in charge of the club due to the forward being 'mentally weak' and having a tendency to sulk.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford in 2015, and made an instant impact under then-manager Louis van Gaal, scoring a memorable goal on his debut against Liverpool. However, van Gaal was sacked the following year and replaced by Mourinho, leading to a downturn in form for Martial.

His relationship with Mourinho became strained last year, with the Portuguese coach willing to allow the French striker to leave in order to bring in winger Ivan Perisic, who had impressed during Croatia's run to the 2018 World Cup final.

According to The Times, Mourinho was unimpressed by Martial's mental approach to the game, labelling him as 'mentally weak', which made it difficult for him to recover from disappointments, and claiming that the 23-year-old sulked too much during games.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward opted to keep Martial at the club, with Mourinho himself being shown the door in December 2018 following a slump in form that culminated in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Martial continued to struggle in the second half of last season, scoring just three league goals once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in as Mourinho's successor. However, the forward has started the 2019/20 campaign brightly, scoring in the first two games against Chelsea and Wolves.

He suffered a setback on the weekend though, picking up a thigh injury in United's shock 2-1 home loss against Crystal Palace. Speaking after the game, Solskjaer remained coy on the severity of the injury.

"We’ll have to wait and see," he said, as reported by The Mirror. United will hope that the injury is not too serious and that Martial can feature in their final game before the international break when they face Southampton on Saturday.