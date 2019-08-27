Unai Emery to Hold Last-Minute Talks With Nacho Monreal as Real Sociedad Agree Two-Year Deal

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is set for crunch talks with full back Nacho Monreal over his future, after reports revealed Real Sociedad have agreed a two-year deal in principle with the player.

Monreal, who joined Arsenal back in 2013 for £9m from Malaga, had been looking to stay in north London at the start of pre-season, but the purchases of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz seems to have pushed him towards the exit door.



And now, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Sociedad have reached 'total agreement' with the defender over a two-year deal in Spain, with the option for a further year placed in the contract.



It is understood that Monreal, who has a year left on his Arsenal deal, would be paid the same wages he currently earns in England for the first year, before taking a pay cut for the second year.

During the club's pre-season tour of the United States, the 33-year-old told the Mirror: “My idea is to stay here. I belong at Arsenal.”

However, the late purchases of Tierney and Luiz could displace him from the starting lineup in the future, and he is now keen to return to his homeland, where he has always wanted to retire.

Nevertheless, Nacho has played every single minute of the Gunners' Premier League campaign thus far thanks to Scotland international Tierney's ongoing trouble with a groin injury, and was even named captain for the clash against Burnley.

Boss Unai Emery is now set for crunch talks with the left back - who can also be deployed centrally - regarding his future at the club, and it is understood that, though he rates him highly and has picked him over Sead Kolasinac at every time of asking, he is willing to let him leave.

That being the case, all that's left for the Spanish side is to reach an agreement with Arsenal over the transfer fee, a negotiation which, according to Mundo Deportivo, is very close to being sealed.

